Injury Roundup: Updates On Sam Hubbard, Hayden Hurst, and More

The Bengals are trending in the right direction with minor injuries.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals had a welcome change on Thursday with a relatively clean injury report ahead of Monday Night Football.

One big surprise was Sam Hubbard (calf) logging a limited practice while Hayden Hurst (calf) practiced in full and sounds ready to return from his calf ailment.

"100% I was out today, really tested it out," Hurst said on Thursday. "Ran some routes. Stuck my foot in the ground. I feel confident, I'm back."

Hurst has not played since getting injured in the first quarter of the Bengals' 27-24 win over Kansas City.

Hubbard may still be one week away from returning, but with the extra day and a Thursday return to limited status—he's trending in a great direction

Other notes include full practices for wide receiver Trent Taylor (hamstring) and cornerback Jalen Davis (finger). La'el Collins (knee) will be moved to injured reserve in the coming days.

More on the injuries and starting right tackle mystery below.

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game airs on ESPN and is available on fuboTV—start your free trial here.

