Ja'Marr Chase Reveals Moment He Knew NFL Stardom Was Possible
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase knew he'd be a star wide receiver long before arriving in the NFL. The team's top playmaker dove into his first time realizing a special talent.
"15-16 years old. So I was going on like my sophomore year high school, that's when I realized it," Chase said last Thursday.
Chase grew up in Louisiana and excelled amidst a competitive high school atmosphere. He got recruited to play at that level as a receiver, despite playing running back in middle school.
"What first made me realize it was when I was in middle school and I got recruited to go to high school to play football," Chase expanded further. "And the head coach of the team came straight to me after the championship game in middle school and said, 'I want you to play on my team. You should play receiver.' And my dad was right there, of course. But I just looked at my dad, and I was just speechless, like, you know, I didn't really know what to say. I didn't know what to think of it. And he just told me, 'Think about it.' And the whole time I didn't realize he was already plotting my friends to go to school. So, like, once my friends said, 'Yeah, let's go there. I'm all ready to go.' So it was just a cool opportunity for a coach to believe in me."
Chase clearly made the right choice with that position change as arguably the best receiver on earth.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Joe Burrow Shares Key to Cincinnati Bengals Beating Cleveland Browns in AFC North Showdown
'It's Terrible' - Bengals Coaches, Players Weigh In On the Albatross That Is a 6-Game Losing Streak in Cleveland
Bengals Injury Report: Depth Chart Relatively Healthy As Browns Week Begins
Joe Burrow Preaches Continued Urgency As Bengals Look For First Divisional Win
Stat of the Jay: Amari Cooper Leads the League in Dropped Passes Since 2021, But a Bengals Receiver Ranks Second
Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Win Over Giants
Cincinnati Bengals' B.J. Hill Makes Emotional, Triumphant Return to MetLife, Helps Defense Snap Dubious Streak
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 17-7 Win Over New York Giants
Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow's Run and Clutch Plays on Defense Help Bengals Beat Giants 17-7
Watch: Bengals Strike On Opening Drive With Career-Long TD From Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals Players Question Lack of Aggression in OT Possession as Team Repeats Mistake From 2021 Loss
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Amarius Mims Gives Injury Update After Leaving Sunday's Game, Then Returning
Evan McPherson Shoulders Blame, But Ryan Rehkow's Botched Hold Costs Bengals in Overtime Loss to Ravens
'I Ran a Sh--ty Route' - Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Takes Blame for Game-Swinging Interception
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Joe Burrow Shares Key to Cincinnati Bengals Beating Cleveland Browns in AFC North Showdown
'It's Terrible' - Bengals Coaches, Players Weigh In On the Albatross That Is a 6-Game Losing Streak in Cleveland
Bengals Injury Report: Depth Chart Relatively Healthy As Browns Week Begins
Joe Burrow Preaches Continued Urgency As Bengals Look For First Divisional Win
Stat of the Jay: Amari Cooper Leads the League in Dropped Passes Since 2021, But a Bengals Receiver Ranks Second
Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Win Over Giants
Cincinnati Bengals' B.J. Hill Makes Emotional, Triumphant Return to MetLife, Helps Defense Snap Dubious Streak
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 17-7 Win Over New York Giants
Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow's Run and Clutch Plays on Defense Help Bengals Beat Giants 17-7
Watch: Bengals Strike On Opening Drive With Career-Long TD From Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals Players Question Lack of Aggression in OT Possession as Team Repeats Mistake From 2021 Loss
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Amarius Mims Gives Injury Update After Leaving Sunday's Game, Then Returning
Evan McPherson Shoulders Blame, But Ryan Rehkow's Botched Hold Costs Bengals in Overtime Loss to Ravens
'I Ran a Sh--ty Route' - Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Takes Blame for Game-Swinging Interception
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast