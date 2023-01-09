Joe Burrow Celebrates Bengals' AFC North Title: 'I Always Cherish Those Moments'

The quarterback is ready to dial in next week.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow didn't have his best game on Sunday, but the celebration after a 27-16 win over Baltimore was well-earned.

"Gonna have to play better next week to get the win, especially me," Burrow said after finishing 25-of-42 for 212 yards and 1 touchdown. "So it's great to get the win, but on the next one."It's always nice to celebrate with the guys that you work so hard with to achieve something. It's a special feeling a lot of people don't get to experience, and I always cherish those moments."

It was just Burrow's third career-game under 60% passing.

The Bengals are AFC North champions in consecutive years for the first time, and the team justifiably turned the locker room into a party afterward.

Running back Joe Mixon bought cigars from a local Party Source for the whole team to puff on.

Don't miss Burrow and his teammates below, plus a little no-look pass that he threw during the game.

