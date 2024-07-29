Joe Burrow Highlights Young Receiver Development Without Ja'Marr Chase at Training Camp
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow caught up with the NFL Network crew after Monday's training camp practice. Burrow is working through his offseason rust early in training camp without his top option. Ja'Marr Chase hasn't been out there to catch his passes, so the young guys have had to step up early.
He dove into their development.
"I feel great about how our young guys are coming along right now," Burrow said. "There's a lot of young receivers that we've drafted over the last couple of years that are having big camps, that we're gonna count on a lot this year. Like you said, Andrei (Iosivas) Trenton (Irwin), Jermaine (Burton), those guys are gonna have to step up. We lost TB (Tyler Boyd) in the slot so they're not going to replace him with one guy. We're going to replace him with a bunch of different guys that have a bunch of different skill sets and they're really coming along."
Chase is still at the top of Burrow's mind though as he cements a stronger and stronger relationship with his top receiver.
"It's priceless," Burrow said about their relationship. "We have a kind of relationship that we can talk through just about anything on or off the field. And when you have that kind of relationship, it makes creating that chemistry and building that chemistry that much easier on the field and I think it shows on Sunday."
The chemistry building continues in Cincinnati.
"I feel great. I'm excited about where I'm at," Burrow said about his health. "I think we have a great plan to keep me healthy through this training camp. Feeling as good as I can into week one. And feeling really good, getting better day-by-day. That's what training camp is for, anytime you're coming back from injury that there's hurdles that you want to get over and we're clearing those."
