Zac Taylor Notes Joe Burrow is Bigger Entering Training Camp: 'I Think It's a Good Thing'
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow has bulked up entering training camp and it stood out to Zac Taylor as he chatted with the media on Wednesday.
Burrow is fully cleared for contact entering the 2024 season.
"I've got to be proactive with a lot of our guys to make sure that once we get to the second week of training camp, we're in great shape and so those guys will want to practice every single day," Taylor said about veteran reps. "That's my call. Not so much for Joe (Burrow) more of just hey, when we're out there, let's practice and on the days we're not throwing, we're not throwing and again that may just be very few early on because he feels really good...He looks great. He is bigger. So, he looks bigger because he is bigger."
Taylor likes seeing his QB add some bulk as he enters his fifth NFL season.
"I think it's a good thing," Taylor said about the bulk. "He's going into his fifth year in this league. He knows exactly what to expect to get himself through the season and what he needs to do, and there's not a lot of conversation that needs to happen at him. He knows how his body feels and how he does best. He's got great support around him. And so for him to come back looking the way he did. Obviously, that meant something to him. He put a lot of work into it. And so again, I think he's he's at the right spot for himself right now."
