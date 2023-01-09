Joe Mixon On Bengals' Division Title: 'We Are A Winning Organization Year After Year'

Cincinnati just went back-to-back as division champs for the first time in 40 years.

CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon is one of the longest-tenured players on the roster, making Sunday even sweeter.

He knows exactly what it's like to trudge through losing seasons.

Now, Cincinnati is a consistent winner, as Mixon's commitment pays off for the 2022 division champs.

"It's a blessing to really be here on a winning team," Mixon said after the game. "A winning program, winning organization, that I can finally say we are a winning organization year after year. I mean, it's a blessing man. And I'm just happy to be able to reap the benefits, just like the fans are. I mean, I said it would shift, and it finally shifted."

Mixon didn't blow the doors off of opposing rush defenses this season (814 rush yards, 3.9 yards per carry), but he did notch a career-high in receiving yards (441) and still went over 1,250 total yards.

"Obviously, Duke [Tobin] did a hell of a job bringing guys in," Mixon continued. "Zac [Taylor] he did a hell of a job just believing in us, knowing that we're going to shift it, and the players really just sticking with each other and gelling the way that we do man, and I feel like our energy, and our chemistry is unmatched man like somebody can come in on the fly and just like I said, the chemistry that we have, it's untouchable."

A perfect example of that chemistry involved Mixon earlier this season. Samaje Perine stepped in admirably and arguably outplayed Mixon. Yet, the Bengals' bell cow never wavered in his support for Perine.

Winning matters above all, and no Bengals team has won more across a two year stretch.

