Mixon scored and had quite the celebration during Sunday's win over Baltimore.

The Bengals were not pleased with the NFL's new playoff rules that were established this past week.

Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn, Zac Taylor, and players all voiced their frustrations on the NFL's playoff changes.

Joe Mixon added his jab at the NFL during Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Mixon scored a one-yard touchdown in the first quarter. The running back then took his glove off, pulled out a coin and flipped it. Teammates joined him to metaphorically kick the coin into the stands.

Ja'Marr Chase said the celebration was planned in the locker room prior to the game. Mixon was the only Bengals player to have a coin in his glove and designated as the "coin flipper."

The NFL will likely fine Mixon for his touchdown celebration because he pulled the quarter out of his glove. Although the set amount has yet to be disclosed, Bengals legend Chad Johnson said he would pay the fine.

When Chase was asked if it would be a group effort to pay the fine, the star receiver said, "Hell, no. Chad 'Ochocinco' pays for that. In his tweet he said that right? He better pay for it."

Johnson recommended the celebration prior to Sunday's game. The NFL will likely fine Mixon for using an outside prop during a touchdown celebration.

