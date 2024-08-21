All Bengals

Look: Bengals Offensive Line Performing Much Better in 2024 Preseason Compared to 2023

The protection is night and day compared to last August.

Russ Heltman

Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Rocky Lombardi (4) lines up under center in the third quarter agains the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports / Sam Greene-The Enquirer-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — Things are trending up for the Bengals offensive line (at least in the preseason) and Joe Goodberry broke down why on X. Cincinnati's line has allowed just 11 total QB pressures through two preseason games, compared to 50 pressures in the first two games last season.

Cody Ford (three) is the only Bengals lineman to give up more than two pressures in the opening two games.

Despite the injury issues at right tackle, Cincinnati has seen the depth step up against comparable talent. Will this translate to the regular season? It's hard to say given the murkiness preseason lineups can bring, but it's much better than things getting worse compared to that bloated 2023 mark.

Check out the full numbers from Goodberry here.

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

