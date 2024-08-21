Look: Bengals Offensive Line Performing Much Better in 2024 Preseason Compared to 2023
CINCINNATI — Things are trending up for the Bengals offensive line (at least in the preseason) and Joe Goodberry broke down why on X. Cincinnati's line has allowed just 11 total QB pressures through two preseason games, compared to 50 pressures in the first two games last season.
Cody Ford (three) is the only Bengals lineman to give up more than two pressures in the opening two games.
Despite the injury issues at right tackle, Cincinnati has seen the depth step up against comparable talent. Will this translate to the regular season? It's hard to say given the murkiness preseason lineups can bring, but it's much better than things getting worse compared to that bloated 2023 mark.
Check out the full numbers from Goodberry here.
