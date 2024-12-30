All Bengals

Look: Ja'Marr Chase Can Join '100/1' Group With One More Receiving Touchdown in 2024 Season

It's very rare to put up these numbers.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) stretches as he comes down with a catch in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. The Bengals took a 30-24 win in overtime to remain in the post season chase.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) stretches as he comes down with a catch in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. The Bengals took a 30-24 win in overtime to remain in the post season chase. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will join an exclusive club if he scores one more touchdown to close out the 2024 regular season. He's a part of the "100/1" club for a single NFL season as of this writing, but needs one more touchdown to cement himself in that group.

Only 11 NFL players have averaged 100 receiving yards and one touchdown per game for a full campaign. Odell Beckham Jr. was the last one to do it in 2014, and it's only happened three times this century.

Check out the full group below:

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

