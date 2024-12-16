Look: Joe Burrow Best Quarterback Scoring Mark Since Merger in NFL's Final Months
CINCINNATI — No quarterback in NFL history is finding the end zone at a higher rate than Joe Burrow in the league's final months.
According to Steve Flack, Burrow averages 2.5 passing touchdowns per regular season game in December and January for his career as a starter - the most of any QB in NFL history since the AFL merged with the NFL in 1970.
He's been lights out in the final months his whole career as Cincinnati tries to give him a shot at a playoff run by winning out the rest of this season.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
What Bengals QB Joe Burrow Said About His Animated, Profane Discussion With Zac Taylor After Game-Clinching TD
Sam Hubbard Speculates About Knee Injury Following Bengals' Win Over Titan
Watch: Zac Taylor Hands Out Game Balls Following 37-27 Win Over Titans
Watch: Current, Former Bengals Reunite Following Cincinnati's Win Over Tennessee
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 37-27 Win Over Tennessee Titans
Bengals Stars Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Set More NFL Records in Win Over Cowboys
Joe Burrow Shares Update on Injured Knee Following Bengals' Win Over Cowboys
Another Huge Night for Bengals Receiver Ja’Marr Chase Had Him Running Away From More Than Just Dallas Defenders
Bengals QB Joe Burrow Delivers Late Game-Winning TD Then Kicks Down Door Barring a Tee Higgins Return in 2025
Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Lead Bengals Past Cowboys 27-20
One Play in Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to Pittsburgh Steelers Sums Up 2024 Season
Joe Burrow Playing For City And More as Playoff Hopes Fade: 'Still an Exciting Opportunity'
‘They Missed That One’ – Bengals Don’t Hold Tongues on Officiating Mistake in Key Spot
It Took 13 Weeks, But the Reality of Futility Has Finally Forced Its Way Into the Cincinnati Bengals Locker Room
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast