Look: Joe Mixon Responds To NFL Fine With Funny Idea; Communicates With Chad Johnson About Payment

The entertaining antics keep coming from Mixon and Johnson.

CINCINNATI — Chad Johnson is in the Queen City and ready to pay Joe Mixon's fine. The running back received his letter for the coin flip this week, and Johnson is about to shell out a cool $13,261.

Mixon had some fun with the NFL before sending a notice to Johnson.

"NFL since y’all all about the coin flipping let’s do this," Mixon tweeted. "Let’s have a coin toss to pay this crazy fine for expressing myself. If it’s heads I’ll pay. If it's tails Roger G[oodell] pay the money to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cincinnati."

An interesting idea that the league definitely will not entertain.

Check out the full exchange between Mixon and Johnson.

Cincinnati and Baltimore run it back in the Wild Card round on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

