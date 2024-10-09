Look: Top Analyst Says Zac Taylor Should've Done One Thing in Overtime Against Ravens
CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Ravens 41-38 in overtime in Week 5, falling to 1-4 on the season. All four of Cincinnati's losses have been by one possession (15 points combined).
NFL analyst Brian Baldinger thinks the Bengals should've gotten the ball to their best weapon on their final possession.
"Ja'Marr has to touch the ball in OT," Baldinger tweeted. "He was unstoppable. Who knows maybe goes HOUSE after the catch and the game is over."
The Bengals ran in three-straight times after Germaine Pratt recovered Lamar Jackson's fumble and returned it to the Ravens' 38-yard line.
They gained three yards on three plays, Joe Burrow didn't attempt a pass, and Ryan Rehkow bobbled the hold, which led to Evan McPherson's 53-yard field goal being short and wide left.
Find out what Zac Taylor and multiple Bengals players (including Chase) had to say about the sequence here. Check out Baldinger's tweet and breakdown below:
