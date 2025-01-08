All Bengals

No, Zac Taylor Isn't Worried About Hiring Potential Replacement

This is a narrative that started the moment the Bengals fired Lou Anarumo.

James Rapien

Dec 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor reacts to an interference call during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor reacts to an interference call during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Will the Bengals hire a big name defensive coordinator after firing Lou Anarumo?

Robert Saleh, Brandon Staley and Dennis Allen are three veteran coaches that continue to get mentioned.

Some think Zac Taylor wouldn't go that route because he could be on the hot seat next year.

"Why would Taylor hire a guy that could eventually be his replacement?"

That's a line that multiple people have used over the past few days. The logic makes sense on the surface, but that doesn't appear to be the case.

Taylor knows he needs to win in 2025. He also knows the front office and ownership values the relationship he has with Joe Burrow.

This idea that they're going to fire Taylor if the Bengals start 1-3 next season is ... Let's just say unlikely.

They're letting Taylor press the reset button on the coaching staff because they believe in him. They believe in his approach, his style and value what he's built with Burrow.

The real issue with a guy like Saleh or any of the other big name defensive cooridnator candidates is salary.

Some of these guys may command a comparable salary to Taylor. The defensive coordinator isn't going to make more money than the head coach.

The Bengals aren't bringing in Saleh for $4.5 million if Taylor is also making $4.5 million.

The top defensive coordinator candidates are going to command $4-4.5 million.

Three Ideal Candidates For Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Coordinator Job

That means it's up to Taylor to find the right guy for the job that can be an upgrade from Anarumo, but also fit any salary constraints that may exist. Anarumo was making around $1.5 million per season.

Taylor has two years left on his contract. The Bengals want Taylor to get this team back into the playoffs and into Super Bowl contention.

He needs to win and can't worry about hiring his "possible replacement."

I don't expect them to have a quick hook with Taylor, even if the Bengals start slow next season.

Part of that is because of his relationship with Burrow and part of that is because they're letting him it the "reset button" on his staff.

Taylor needs to find the right person to lead the defense—even if there are some salary constraints that come with it.

Related: Some Top Options That Could Replace Lou Anarumo as Bengals Defensive Coordinator

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office

Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale

Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos

In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak

'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins

Look: Cincinnati Bengals to Play Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday Night Football in Reguarl Season Finale for Both Teams

Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain

Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT

Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team

Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos

Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season

-----

Join the 51,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published |Modified
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/AllBengals Insiders+