No, Zac Taylor Isn't Worried About Hiring Potential Replacement
CINCINNATI — Will the Bengals hire a big name defensive coordinator after firing Lou Anarumo?
Robert Saleh, Brandon Staley and Dennis Allen are three veteran coaches that continue to get mentioned.
Some think Zac Taylor wouldn't go that route because he could be on the hot seat next year.
"Why would Taylor hire a guy that could eventually be his replacement?"
That's a line that multiple people have used over the past few days. The logic makes sense on the surface, but that doesn't appear to be the case.
Taylor knows he needs to win in 2025. He also knows the front office and ownership values the relationship he has with Joe Burrow.
This idea that they're going to fire Taylor if the Bengals start 1-3 next season is ... Let's just say unlikely.
They're letting Taylor press the reset button on the coaching staff because they believe in him. They believe in his approach, his style and value what he's built with Burrow.
The real issue with a guy like Saleh or any of the other big name defensive cooridnator candidates is salary.
Some of these guys may command a comparable salary to Taylor. The defensive coordinator isn't going to make more money than the head coach.
The Bengals aren't bringing in Saleh for $4.5 million if Taylor is also making $4.5 million.
The top defensive coordinator candidates are going to command $4-4.5 million.
Three Ideal Candidates For Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Coordinator Job
That means it's up to Taylor to find the right guy for the job that can be an upgrade from Anarumo, but also fit any salary constraints that may exist. Anarumo was making around $1.5 million per season.
Taylor has two years left on his contract. The Bengals want Taylor to get this team back into the playoffs and into Super Bowl contention.
He needs to win and can't worry about hiring his "possible replacement."
I don't expect them to have a quick hook with Taylor, even if the Bengals start slow next season.
Part of that is because of his relationship with Burrow and part of that is because they're letting him it the "reset button" on his staff.
Taylor needs to find the right person to lead the defense—even if there are some salary constraints that come with it.
Related: Some Top Options That Could Replace Lou Anarumo as Bengals Defensive Coordinator
