Look: Three Ideal Candidates for Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Coordinator Job
On Black Monday, the Cincinnati Bengals fired Lou Anarumo and embarked on a nationwide search for their next defensive coordinator. After six years under Anarumo a fresh start could be beneficial to both parties.
While they cannot ignore the upgrades needed with regards to defensive personnel, having a fresh voice with new, innovative ideas could maximize the defensive core that’s already in place. This is the most coveted coordinator job in the country, partly because of the offensive firepower that’s currently in place.
Here are my top 3 candidates for the position:
Robert Saleh, Former Jets Head Coach and 49ers Defensive Coordinator
Former head coach of the New York Jets. His defensive units always seem to play hard and be prepared. What's also intriguing about Saleh is that he's a former head coach that has a fiery personality that’s needed to contrast Zac Taylor's approach.
He’d also presumably be able to offer assistance in terms of clock management and other aspects of game day operations that have been areas of growth for Taylor. He's currently an offensive consultant for the Green Bay Packers and spent four years as the 49ers defensive coordinator under Kyle Shanahan. He's currently in play for some of the head coaching openings, however adding a former head coach with defensive pedigree could pay dividends on multiple fronts.
Tosh Lupoi, Oregon Defensive Coordinator and Linebackers Coach
The evolution of the NFL has led to more elements and concepts of the college game being implemented in todays NFL. As a result, names like Tosh Lupoi continue to be mentioned in coaching circles based on how his units have consistently performed. Known for his maniacal work ethic, innovative mind and fiery but competitive spirit. He's someone who could have a “Jesse Minter” type of trajectory. Coach Dan Lanning, who is another name that’s buzzing amongst NFL owners, calls him “one of the very best defensive minds in the country.”
Lupoi just concluded the season as the defensive coordinator at Oregon where the team finished 13-1. They secured the 2nd undefeated regular season in school history led in part by a stellar defense. Prior to being the defensive coordinator at Oregon, he spent time coaching the defensive front with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons.
Before that he spent five years at Alabama where he developed multiple future NFL starters. His units were consistently amongst the best in the country. In 2017, the Crimson Tide led the nation in scoring defense, total defense and rushing defense while ranking second in pass efficiency. He ascended to become the Co-Defensive Coordinator and play caller in 2016 and 2017 en route to winning two National Championships.
Patrick Graham, Raiders Defensive Coordinator
The former Yale defensive lineman was most recently the Raiders defensive coordinator. He interviewed for the Bengals job on Tuesday.
Last offseason he interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks for their head coaching position. He is also scheduled to interview for Jacksonville’s head coaching opening in the upcoming days. His defensive unit this season performed admirably in spite of a multitude of injuries. Ironically, the Raiders were tied for 25th in the NFL in points allowed with, you guessed it, the Cincinnati Bengals. That unit was also No. 15 in passing yards, No. 13 against the run and No. 21 in sacks. He was groomed under the Bill Belichick tree and has worked with Belichick and Brian Flores.
