PFF Names Joe Burrow's Top Weakness Entering 2024 NFL Season
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is a pretty well-rounded player, but PFF landed on his top weakness for its latest piece. John Kosko is worried about Burrow's ability to stay healthy/play injured.
The franchise player hasn't finished half of his NFL seasons.
"Burrow tore his ACL as a rookie in 2020, had appendicitis resulting in an appendectomy in the summer of 2022, strained his right calf in training camp of 2023, and then tore a ligament in his wrist in the middle of last season before undergoing surgery," Kosko wrote. "His 66.1 PFF passing grade to start 2022 and 2023 while recovering from off-season injury/surgery pales in comparison to his 93.9 mark in all other games, a mark that laps the field. Burrow has had some bad injury luck to start his career, but when he’s healthy, he’s arguably the best quarterback in the NFL."
That's a pretty palatable top weakness considering Burrow cannot control when injuries happen, for the most part.
Cincinnati invested even more in the offensive line this offseason as the team does all it can to set him up for success.
