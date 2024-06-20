All Bengals

PFF Ranks Bengals' Running Back Room Among NFL's Bottom Three Units

Cincinnati has a lot to prove on the ground this coming season.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) jogs down the field for stretches at Bengals spring practice at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) jogs down the field for stretches at Bengals spring practice at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

CINCINNATI — PFF's Trevor Sikkema ranked all 32 NFL running back rooms this week and he's not loving what Zack Moss and Chase Brown are bringing to the table.

The room checked in at No. 30 overall.

"The Bengals signed Zack Moss this offseason to replace Joe Mixon, who the team traded to the Texans," Sikkema wrote."Moss has recorded steady rushing grades in the 70.0s in each of his four seasons with a healthy yards per carry average right around 4.0. Cincinnati also has Chase Brown, their fifth-round pick from 2023, to bring some added speed to the backfield. Brown had a tough rookie season, recording a 59.0 rushing grade."

That duo, plus whoever wins the third-string job, can prove they aren't a basement-dwelling unit starting in September. Cincinnati was arguably the worst rushing team in the NFL last season (89.8 yards per game, 32nd, four yards per carry, 22nd).

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

