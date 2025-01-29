Pro Football Focus Picks Bengals Best, Worst 2024 Free Agent Signing
CINCINNATI — PFF's Dalton Wasserman dropped his best and worst free agent signings for each NFL team in 2024 and Cincinnati had one on each side of the ball.
Mike Gesicki took the positive spot after catching 65 passes for 665 yards and two touchdowns on a one-year, $2.5 million deal.
"Gesicki signed a one-year contract to fill the Bengals’ void at tight end and ended up being their third-leading receiver," Wasserman wrote. "His 71.1 receiving grade was his best mark since 2020 and he dropped just two passes all season."
We flip to the secondary, where Geno Stone massively disappointed after a stellar year in Baltimore. He posted a rough 53.1 PFF grade (eighth-worst among qualified safeties) on 1,100 snaps with 81 tackles, four interceptions, and six pass breakups.
"Stone was brought in to improve a downtrodden safety unit after having a career year in Baltimore in 2023," Wasserman wrote. "The opposite occurred, as Stone earned a career-worst 53.7 coverage grade. He did pick off four passes, but he will be on thin ice next season if he doesn’t play well again."
Stone is entering another contract season and may stick on the roster. Cincinnati doesn't save any money on the salary cap by releasing him.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Report: Arrests Made in Possible Relation to Joe Burrow Home Robbery
'He's an Expert Pass Pro Technician' - NFL World Reacts to Bengals New O-Line Coach Scott Peters
Former Bengals Coach Lou Anarumo Named Colts Defensive Coordinator
Legendary Bengals Coach Jim McNally Praises Offensive Line Hiring of Scott Peters
From Practice Squads to MMA to Cleveland and New England, Scott Peters' Journey Continues as Bengals O-Line Coach
Simple Quote Explains Bengals' Decision to Make Latest O-Line Coach Addition in Quest to Protect Joe Burrow
Bengals Fun Fact: Trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Cade York Finish 20-0
ESPN's Ben Solak Predicts Bengals Trade For Falcons Star Tight End Kyle Pitts
Look: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Nominated For FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year Award
NFL Insider Dan Graziano Comments on Tee Higgins 'Long Shot' Future With Bengals
Bengals Legend Chimes in on Zac Taylor's Future: 'Now It Starts to Fall Back on You'
Report: Cincinnati Bengals Move on From Two More Coaches, Making Major Changes to Staff
'Would Be a STEAL for the Bengals' - Is Matt Eberflus an Ideal Target in Cincinnati's Defensive Coordinator Search?
Report: Former Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus 'Involved' in Bengals Defensive Coordinator Search
Bengals Stars Ja'Marr Chase, and Trey Hendrickson Make AP NFL All-Pro Team Following 2024 Season
Who Are Some of the Top Options To Replace Lou Anarumo As Bengals Defensive Coordinator?
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast