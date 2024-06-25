Sports Illustrated Rolls With Three Bold 2024 Bengals Predictions, Including Super Bowl Appearance
CINCINNATI — Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr has a few bold predictions involving the Bengals and Joe Burrow for the 2024 season.
His top one is Cincinnati falling to Detroit in the Super Bowl, another heartbreaking loss to move the Bengals to 0-4 all-time in the big game.
"My most recent set of predictions—one bold one for all 32 teams the day after Super Bowl LVIII—had the Bengals edging the Lions, but I am slightly altering my pick based on a Lions team that is absolutely stacked and powered by the best of vibes," Orr wrote. "I have seen first-hand (as a Rex Ryan-era New York Jets beat writer) what making it to a conference title game can do for a team, and there’s a difference between an accidental tightening disguised as confidence and real, true confidence. I think this Lions team could not only claw its way to the Super Bowl but romp in the process."
Next, he has Joe Burrow winning his first MVP award.
"The Bengals’ quarterback will finally, officially be back," Orr wrote. "Amid Cincinnati’s Super Bowl run, Burrow will post 4,700 passing yards and 35 touchdowns en route to an AFC North title. I predicted a Super Bowl run and brilliance from Burrow last year before the preseason calf injury (which I am still assuming was much worse than we’ve been led to believe) and the torn wrist ligaments sidetracked any attempt to make it through a full season. I am now simply taking my position and bringing it into the new season like an investor who will not let go of his once darling stock in the portfolio."
He also loves what kind of power versatility Amarius Mims and Trent Brown can bring together.
"Brown is where he belongs, lining up as a bonus tight end alongside the team’s first-round tackle from Georgia," Orr predicted. "Together, the pair will help running backs average more than six yards per carry when running to their side, not in the red zone. And, they will be responsible for at least 10 Bengals touchdowns on the season."
Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
