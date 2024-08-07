All Bengals

Ted Karras Explains Training Camp Scuffles: 'Time To Play Someone Else'

Cincinnati has a game on Saturday.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras (64) waves to a fan as he’s walking towards the field at Bengals practice, Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras (64) waves to a fan as he’s walking towards the field at Bengals practice, Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in Cincinnati. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — Ted Karras got into a couple of scuffles on Wednesday but was ready to explain it all following an intense, "positive" practice for the Bengals outside Paycor Stadium. 

He explained what happened with Logan Wilson after one play.

"A plan on the sideline, probably overly finished," Karras said about the spark. "He didn't like that. And I didn't care. So itwas an intense practice. I don't think anyone was doing anything out of proportion. No one got hurt, which is always the most important thing when you're fighting and training camp. Would really be a stupid way to set us back this year. So I think it was an intense practice. And I think offense won."

Karras and the team are ready to hit some new opponents as the beats of the season inch closer. They battle Tampa Bay at home on Saturday night.

"I think it speaks to we are probably sick of each other. Time to play someone else, which is perfect timing," Karras said. "The Bucs are coming to town Saturday night, it's gonna be awesome. Paycor's gonna be rockin'. Gonna be a really cool environment. Really fun that football season is back and we get to taste of an NFL game here."

Karras should see the field a bit against Tampa Bay and get to hit someone else this weekend.

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

