Look: Madden 25 Ratings Released For Bengals Wide Receivers And Safeties

Cincinnati has one top-ten rated player at their position to start things off.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates a touchdown catch in the second quarter during a Week 14 NFL game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Nfl Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 11 0227
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The first round of Madden 25 ratings is here as Cincinnati's wide receivers and safeties get their numbers.

Ja'Marr Chase paced the WR group with a 93 overall (seventh among NFL wide receivers), while Tee Higgins wasn't far behind at 85 overall.

Bengals Wide Receiver Ratings:

Chase - 93 Overall

Higgins - 85 Overall

Trenton Irwin - 71 Overall

Charlie Jones - 70 Overall

Jermaine Burton - 70 Overall

Andrei Iosivas - 68 Overall

Kendric Pryor - 63 Overall

Kwamie Lassiter II - 63 Overall

On the safety side of things, Geno Stone paced the group at 81 overall.

Bengals Safety Ratings:

Stone - 81 Overall

Vonn Bell - 79 Overall 

Jordan Battle - 78 Overall

Dax Hill - 75 Overall

Daijahn Anthony - 66 Overall

Tycen Anderson - 65 Overall

