Zac Taylor Sheds More Light on Joe Burrow's Practice Plan as Cincinnati Awaits Return of Ja'Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are carrying their rest plan for Joe Burrow into Week Two of training camp as they prepare to give him a lighter workload on Monday.
The franchise player feels great as Taylor further detailed the training camp plan for his quarterback as he gets a half-day workload to start the week.
"There'll be times where we limit him as training camp goes because we're only in two-day stretches," Taylor said about the plan. "The priority was the first three days he's off the third day, the second three days was proactive with how we structured practice, to where he's still able to get in there and do some things but we're not really throwing down the field, again, he feels great. There's nothing he's communicating, he feels outstanding. It's just being proactive for the long training camp understanding he didn't get any practices in August last year. And so trying to do right by our team and protect him a little bit from himself, from feeling good and pushing it too much, but he's been great. And he'll practice today. He'll practice tomorrow."
Burrow and all the "healthy" players are expected to be out there on Tuesday when Cincinnati dons full pads for the first time as a group.
"Again everything is really ramping up to tomorrow," Taylor said about the first padded practice. "And tomorrow the expectation is the guys that are healthy will go. These last two days, yesterday and today, there's been a plan in place for a lot of guys."
Ja'Marr Chase isn't injured, and he's the only healthy player to not suit up so far this training camp as he was in street clothes for Monday's practice as well.
"Again he and I have talked through it and we'll just continue to stick with our plan," Taylor said about a healthy Chase practicing. "My brother (NFL coach Press Taylor) is killing me for my plan. He wants to know what plan."
