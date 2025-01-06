Three Major Questions Surrounding Zac Taylor and the Bengals' Coaching Staff
CINCINNATI — The Bengals plan to make changes to the coaching staff in the near future.
The Bengals finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs for a second-straight season.
Here are three questions about the coaching staff that we'll likely get answers to in the near future:
Will Lou Survive?
Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo had a rough 2024 season. Cincinnati's defense allowed 25.5 points-per-game (25th in the NFL), allowing 348 yards per contest.
Anarumo's group gave up 37 points in a 44-38 loss to the Steelers at home on Dec. 1. That felt like a backbreaking loss, as Cincinnati fell to 4-8 on the year.
The Bengals rallied to win their final five games of the season. The defense was a big reason why they finished strong.
Did Anarumo do enough to save his job?
If Anarumo does get let go, then it's reasonable to expect significant change on the defensive staff. Regardless, the Bengals are expected to move on from multiple coaches.
Firing Frank?
Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack could be on the chopping block. Will they move on from the veteran coach?
There are questions internally about how he fits with the Bengals' pass first offense. He's well liked by players and the front office hasn't done him any favors, but he's the most likely coach on offense to be let go in the coming days.
Pitcher Time?
The Bengals' offense averaged 27.8 points-per-game this season, which was the sixth-most in the NFL and nearly broke a franchise record. The 1988 Bengals averaged 28 points-per-game and won the AFC.
Could first-year offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher get interviewed for one or multiple head coaching jobs?
There's a lot to like about Pitcher and he's well respected in the building. It wouldn't be shocking to see teams give him a serious look—especially an organization that has or is planning to add a young quarterback.
Pitcher received interested from the Saints and Raiders last offseason. New Orleans already fired their head coach and the Raiders could be making a change in the near future.
If Pitcher did land a head coaching job, Zac Taylor's brother Press Taylor would instantly be one of the favorites to be the next Bengals offensive coordinator.
