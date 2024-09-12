Trent Brown on Performance Against Patriots: 'Probably the Worst Game of My Career'
“I would say that was probably the worst game of my career,” Trent Brown told BengalsTalk.com as he sat at his locker following Wednesday’s practice.
Brown posted a 48.8 pass blocking grade in the Bengals' 16-10 loss to the Patriots according to Pro Football Focus.
Brown missed a few weeks of training camp. It didn't take long for Patriots edge rusher Keion White to beat Brown with an inside rush move and a strip-sack on Sunday. He got to Joe Burrow on the second play from scrimmage and finished with 2.5 sacks on the day.
The veteran was quick to take accountability and point out what he didn’t like about his performance.
“It was terrible. It wasn’t technically sound. It just wasn’t right, it wasn’t Trent Brown," he said. "It wasn’t up to my standards. Back to the drawing board and I’ve got to have a better showing this week.”
The Bengals play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
The pressure to win has only increased after a letdown performance in Week 1. They're in danger of falling to 0-2 for a third-straight year.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Look: Evan McPherson Inks Three Year Contract Extension With Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Linebacker Maema Njongmeta's Impressive Preseason Continues
Bengals Snap Count Takeaways Following 27-3 Preseason Loss to Chicago Bears
Rookie Josh Newton Discusses Up and Down Day Against Chicago Bears
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 Loss to Chicago Bears
Current U.S. Flag Football QB Takes Exception With Joe Burrow’s Comments and Other NFL Players Expecting to Play in 2028
Cincinnati Bengals Unveil Uniform Combination for Regular Season Opener Against Pats
Former All-Pro Receiver Makes WILD Statement About Bengals Rookie Jermaine Burton
NFL Insider Shares Prediction for Ja’Marr Chase’s Future, Contract Stalemate With Bengals
NFL Shares Concern About Key Position on Bengals’ Offense Ahead of Regular Season
Bengals Rookie Maema Njongmeta Hoping to Earn Roster Spot After Impressive Debut
Cincinnati Bengals Major Week 1 Favorite in Matchup With New England Patriots
Strength of Schedule for All 32 NFL Teams Revealed Including Cincinnati Bengals
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast