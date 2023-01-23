CINCINNATI — NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger loved the pain Cincinnati brought to Buffalo on Sunday afternoon.

The Bengals ran the ball for 172 yards, including 105 for Joe Mixon, in a great team victory. Baldinger highlighted some of the lesser talked about players in the run game.

"Watch this block by Ja'Marr Chase," Baldinger said. "I can show you all the catches, all the run after the catches, the touchdowns, all that stuff, but this block right here on Shaq Lawson. Like he gets him in the air right here, and that allows Mixon to get outside."

Baldinger also loved the blitzing he saw out of Mike Hilton. The corner had four pressures on just five blitz snaps.

"Hilton recognizes and beats the block of Isaiah McKenzie and he takes down James Cook for a solo tackle," Baldinger said. "The guy is just a pit bull. That's how he plays the game. Now, watch this right here. This blitz, like, from the sky. Like right here, Josh Allen was looking the other way, and he gets the ball out. He (Hilton) comes like a bat out of hell is what he does."

Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengal Bets: Top Picks For Divisional Round Meeting Against Buffalo

Ja'Marr Chase Opens Up About Future In Cincinnati, Status Among NFL's Top Receivers

Bengals Film Breakdown: Four Pivotal Matchups In Divisional Round Showdown With Bills

Tee Higgins Praises Jackson Carman Ahead of Bengals' Playoff Matchup With Bills

Watch: Jimmy and Robin Burrow Deliver Game Ball From Bengals Playoff Win to Courtside Pizza in Athens

Watch: Sam Hubbard's Fumble TD From All Angles

Sam Hubbard Scores Improbable Touchdown to Become Latest Bengals' Playoff Hero

Watch: Zac Taylor Delivers Wild Card Game Ball To Local Bar

By The Numbers: Bengals Post Historic Wild Card Victory At Paycor Stadium

Listen: Dan Hoard's Radio Call Of Sam Hubbard's Fumble Return Score

Winners and Losers From the Cincinnati Bengals' Playoff Win Over the Baltimore Ravens

Watch: Sam Hubbard Returns Fumble Length Of Field For Touchdown Against Ravens

Postgame Observations: Bengals' Defense Steps Up Big in 24-17 Playoff Win Over Ravens

Jonah Williams Ruled Out, Won't Return Against Ravens Due to Left Knee Injury

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok