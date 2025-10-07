Bengals Breaking Out Uniform Combo for First Time in 2025 When They Travel to Lambeau Field to Face Packers
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals will be turning to a uniform combination they have used yet in 2025 when they face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday.
The Bengals will wear white jerseys, black pants, orange stripes and white socks.
The last time the team wore that combo was Week 10 last year in the 35-34 loss at Baltimore on Thursday Night Football.
Each of the three previous times the Bengals have worn this combo have been against division opponents.
Prior to Baltimore, they wore it in the Week 7 win at Cleveland last year. And before that was the 34-11 loss at Pittsburgh in Week 16, 2023 with Jake Browning at quarterback.
The last time the Bengals wore the white-black-orange-white fit against a team outside of the division was Week 8 in 2023 at San Francisco.
The Bengals are 7-5 in this combo since the 2021 redesign.
Week 10, 2024 at Baltimore: Ravens 35, Bengals 34
Week 7, 2024 at Cleveland: Bengals 21, Browns 14
Week 15, 2023 at Pittsburgh: Steelers 34, Bengals 11
Week 8, 2023 at San Francisco: Bengals 31, 49ers 17
Week 5, 2023 at Arizona: Bengals 34, Cardinals 20
Week 16, 2022 at New England: Bengals 22, Patriots 18
Week 5, 2022 at Baltimore: Ravens 19, Bengals 17
Week 18, 2021 at Cleveland: Browns 21, Bengals 16
Week 15, 2021 at Denver: Bengals 15, Broncos 10
Week 11, 2021 at Las Vegas: Bengals 32, Raiders 13
Week 7, 2021 at Baltimore: Bengals 41, Ravens 17
Week 2, 2021 at Chicago: Bears 20, Bengals 17
