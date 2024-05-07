Joe Burrow Entering Offseason Program With Added Strength: 'I'm Addicted to Getting Better'
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow showed off some of the hard work he's put into his game this offseason during throwing sessions at Bengals OTAs this week.
He looks stronger, refined, and ready to keep improving as Cincinnati chases that elusive first Super Bowl title.
"I'm addicted to getting better," Burrow said about why he didn't let the wrist injury take away from what he could improve upon this offseason. "That feeling there's nothing like the feeling of getting better because that makes the day-to-day really worth it. Once you start to see the results of the work that you're putting in it's there's nothing like that and so that's really what I'm striving for everyday."
Burrow's weight trainers didn't take it easy on him over the past few months.
"We're bigger. Definitely bigger," Burrow said about his mass. "We'll see where I'm at at the end of the offseason. I feel good about where my body is at right now. I'm gonna continue to get stronger and bigger throughout the offseason and just play it by ear, depending on how I feel. Like I said, I'm in a good spot right now. I'm really strong, bigger than I was. We're gonna continue to eat right, lift and go through my routine and see where I'm at.
That extra strength could help keep Burrow on the field for a full season this fall.
"I don't know," Burrow said about the added muscle helping him stay healthier. "That's what we're gonna find out. That's kind of a work in progress of somebody's career. You're always growing and learning and I'm trying something new this year, so we'll see how I feel when the season rolls around, when camp rolls around, and when we're on the field every day. But I don't know the answer to that. We're gonna find out."
