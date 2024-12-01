All Bengals

Bengals Making Change to Starting Offensive Line for Matchup vs Steelers

Interesting change...

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals halfback Chase Brown (30) and guard Cordell Volson (67) celebrate Brown’s touchdown in the 4th quarter Sunday October 6, 2024 at Payor Stadium. The Bengals lost to Baltimore Ravens 41-38 in overtime.
Cincinnati Bengals halfback Chase Brown (30) and guard Cordell Volson (67) celebrate Brown’s touchdown in the 4th quarter Sunday October 6, 2024 at Payor Stadium. The Bengals lost to Baltimore Ravens 41-38 in overtime. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals appear to be making a change to their starting offensive line.

Orlando Brown Jr. (knee, fibula) is active and will start at left tackle. Cody Ford had been filling in for Brown at tackle, but he took reps at left guard in pregame warmups.

Ford appears to be in the starting lineup on Sunday in place of Cordell Volson. Check out video from the Bengals' warmups below:

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Reflects on Bengals Falling Short Despite Stellar Individual Seasons: 'Tough Pill To Swallow'

Why the Bengals Went For 2 and Why They Threw To Tanner Hudson Instead of Ja'Marr Chase

Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Post Huge Numbers as Bengals Lose Heartbreaker to Ravens 35-34

Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Extolls Ja’Marr Chase’s Greatness After Loss to Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals Acquire Former Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Isaiah Williams

Stat of the Jay: Bengals Approaching NFL Record for Losses Despite Scoring 30+ Points

Bengals Report Card: Breaking Down Amazing Performances and Gaffes in 35-34 Loss to Ravens

Ja'Marr Chase Makes Statement That Bengals Fans Can Relate to After 35-34 Loss to Ravens

Zac Taylor Updates Joe Burrow's Health Following Ravens Loss

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals’ 35-34 Loss to Baltimore Ravens

Mike Hilton, Logan Wilson Discuss Most Frustrating NFL Season Yet: 'Just Get Ready For Next Week'

-----

Join the 49,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published |Modified
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/Gameday