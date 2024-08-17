Halftime Observations: Chicago Bears Lead Cincinnati Bengals 10-3
CINCINNATI — The Bengals trail the Bears 10-3 at halftime on Saturday afternoon. Here are our halftime observations:
Defense Thrives
The Bengals didn't play their starters on Saturday, but the Bears did—which meant Cincinnati's backups got plenty of good work.
They forced three-straight three-and-outs to start the game, as top pick Caleb Williams and company struggled. Josh Newton had a nice pass breakup while facing Bears No. 1 wide receiver DJ Moore on a key third down play.
Ultimately, Williams led the Bears downfield for 10 points, but that was against a lot of the Bengals' third-team defense.
Offense
The Bengals' offense struggled to generate much. Logan Woodside was solid at quarterback, completing 15-of-20 passes for 119 yards.
Jaxson Kirkland got the start at left tackle Cody Ford started at right tackle. Rookie Matt Lee was at center with Nate Gilliam (LG) and Trey Hill (RG) at guard.
Gilliam was called for a penalty and Hill was called for three penalties. Lee, Kirkland and Ford might've put themselves in position to make the team. Ford is likely a lock. Lee and Kirkland are hoping to show the coaching staff that they're worth of a spot on the 53-man roster.
Rookie Punter
Ryan Rehkow had a solid first half. He put one punt inside the 20 and averaged 44.3 yards on three attempts, including a 56-yarder that was aided by a friendly bounce.
Money Mac
Bengals kicker Evan McPherson made a 54-yard field goal as time expired at the end of the first half to get on the board. It's worth noting that Rehkow was the holder on that attempt with Brad Robbins (hip) out with an injury.
First Sack
Rookie defensive tackle Kris Jenkins picked up his first career sack. He used a spin move to get to Williams and was able to bring down the Bears quarterback.
Watch the play below:
