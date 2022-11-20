Halftime Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Trail Pittsburgh Steelers 20-17 in Wacky First Half

PITTSBURGH — The Bengals trail the Steelers 20-17 at halftime. Both teams have moved up and down the field on offense and struggled to get stops on defense.

Here are some halftime observations:

Fast Start

The Bengals scored on three of their first four possessions of the game. They led 3-0 early and took a 10-3 lead into the second quarter.

The Steelers tied the game at 10, but it didn't last long.

Joe Burrow led the Bengals on a 10-play, 92-yard scoring drive that ended with an 11-yard touchdown to Perine.

Burrow completed 12-of-14 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns on the Bengals' first four possessions. He finished the half 14-of-20 for 194 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The turnover happened late in the first half on a pass that was tipped at the line of scrimmage.

Defense Struggling

Cincinnati's defense struggled to stop Pittsburgh for most of the first half. The Steelers were 5-of-7 on third down and scored on four-straight possessions. Pittsburgh only punted once in the half.

Entering Sunday's game, the Steelers didn't have a touchdown of 10 or more yards this season. They scored from 19 and 24 yards in the first half.

Running Backs Playing Well

Perine has three receptions for 46 yards and two touchdowns. He also has one rush attempt for six yards.

Joe Mixon also had a nice first half. He has 20 yards rushing and 42 yards receiving.

The Bengals Will Win If...

They continue to protect Burrow and open up holes on the ground. Their quick passing game kept the Steelers' defense on their heels for most of the first half.

Cincinnati's defense needs to make some tweaks. The Steelers didn't have any trouble moving the ball up and down the field. The Bengals also need to find a way to force a turnover or two.

Pittsburgh receives the ball to start the second half.

Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

NFL Insider Offers Up Big Praise For Duke Tobin

Bengals Facing NFL's Toughest Second-Half Schedule Flip

Joe Burrow Reveals One Nickname He Doesn't Like

NFL Network Names Bengals OC Brian Callahan Top Head Coach Candidate

Dax Hill Named One Of Worst First-Round Picks In 2022 NFL Draft

Bengals Not Ready to Announce Punter Decision Ahead of Sunday's Game With Steelers

Zac Taylor: 'Trust Me, We Talked To' Larry Ogunjobi

Joe Burrow: 'I Personally Like Playing on Turf' Fields

Joe Burrow Mentions Two Big Differences Ahead of Bengals' Rematch With Steelers

Bengals Workout Three Players, Including Veteran Defensive Tackle Darius Philon

Joe Burrow Offers Up Huge Praise for Lamar Jackson With Bengals and Ravens on Bye

Bengals 2-Point Conversion: Joe Mixon's Success Could Be Key to Second Half of the Season

Bengals WR Tee Higgins Surprises Family With Free Birthday Meal

Notre Dame Tight End Michael Mayer Reveals Bengals, Joe Burrow Fandom

Joe Burrow Offers Update on Ja'Marr Chase's Status

Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon Celebrate Bengals' Win Over Panthers

Postgame Observations: Bengals Crush Panthers 42-21 in Week 9

Watch: Joe Mixon Sets Bengals Record Five Touchdowns in Win Over Panthers

Film Breakdown: Bengals' Offensive Line Improving in Quest to Protect Burrow

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok