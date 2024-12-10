Zac Taylor Discusses Impact of Cowboys Win: 'We Needed This Feeling'
CINCINNATI — The Bengals can exhale following a win for the first time since Nov. 3. Head coach Zac Taylor discussed the victory’s impact after winning 27-20 against the Cowboys.
“We needed this feeling because those last three locker rooms haven’t been like this,” Taylor said. “So just to feel that joy and the week’s worth of work has paid off for you, and then you turn the page and move on to the next one. But it helps you during the week just to have this confidence. We got one, and now we’ve got to go do it again.”
Cincinnati caught a late-game break to help get the win. A rarity this season amidst a 5-8 campaign so far.
The playoff odds are still near zero with that record, but they are going to claw for everything they can.
“It’s an opportunity for the world to see and we’re going to keep fighting,” Taylor said about the team. “So when the Bengals walk on the field, you’re going to get our best shot. Happy that we got a win, but it’s a short week. But, yeah, now it’s a short week. We’re certainly not going to overlook the team we’re about to play. I have a lot of respect for Tennessee, so we have to turn the page very quickly and get ready for these guys.”
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Bengals Stars Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Set More NFL Records in Win Over Cowboys
Joe Burrow Shares Update on Injured Knee Following Bengals' Win Over Cowboys
Another Huge Night for Bengals Receiver Ja’Marr Chase Had Him Running Away From More Than Just Dallas Defenders
Bengals QB Joe Burrow Delivers Late Game-Winning TD Then Kicks Down Door Barring a Tee Higgins Return in 2025
Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Lead Bengals Past Cowboys 27-20
One Play in Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to Pittsburgh Steelers Sums Up 2024 Season
Joe Burrow Playing For City And More as Playoff Hopes Fade: 'Still an Exciting Opportunity'
‘They Missed That One’ – Bengals Don’t Hold Tongues on Officiating Mistake in Key Spot
It Took 13 Weeks, But the Reality of Futility Has Finally Forced Its Way Into the Cincinnati Bengals Locker Room
Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Discuss 'Hard to Process' Season From Cincinnati
Geno Stone Discusses Responsibility on Defense After Bye Week
Cincinnati Bengals Should Claim Recently Released Tight End Greg Dulcich
'I'm Gonna Rock Out' - Bengals Rookie Cornerback Josh Newton Fired Up for Starting Opportunity
Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase Throws Support Behind Struggling Kicker Evan McPherson
Zac Taylor Updates Orlando Brown Jr., Bengals Injuries Following Bye Week
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast