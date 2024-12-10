All Bengals

Zac Taylor Discusses Impact of Cowboys Win: 'We Needed This Feeling'

Cincinnati is 5-8 this season.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talks with tight end Drew Sample (89) and other players as they take on Dallas Cowboys Monday Night Football at AT&T Stadium in Arlington,Texas on Monday, December 9, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talks with tight end Drew Sample (89) and other players as they take on Dallas Cowboys Monday Night Football at AT&T Stadium in Arlington,Texas on Monday, December 9, 2024. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals can exhale following a win for the first time since Nov. 3. Head coach Zac Taylor discussed the victory’s impact after winning 27-20 against the Cowboys.

“We needed this feeling because those last three locker rooms haven’t been like this,” Taylor said. “So just to feel that joy and the week’s worth of work has paid off for you, and then you turn the page and move on to the next one. But it helps you during the week just to have this confidence. We got one, and now we’ve got to go do it again.”

Cincinnati caught a late-game break to help get the win. A rarity this season amidst a 5-8 campaign so far.

The playoff odds are still near zero with that record, but they are going to claw for everything they can.

“It’s an opportunity for the world to see and we’re going to keep fighting,” Taylor said about the team. “So when the Bengals walk on the field, you’re going to get our best shot. Happy that we got a win, but it’s a short week. But, yeah, now it’s a short week. We’re certainly not going to overlook the team we’re about to play. I have a lot of respect for Tennessee, so we have to turn the page very quickly and get ready for these guys.”

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Stars Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Set More NFL Records in Win Over Cowboys

Joe Burrow Shares Update on Injured Knee Following Bengals' Win Over Cowboys

Another Huge Night for Bengals Receiver Ja’Marr Chase Had Him Running Away From More Than Just Dallas Defenders

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Delivers Late Game-Winning TD Then Kicks Down Door Barring a Tee Higgins Return in 2025

Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Lead Bengals Past Cowboys 27-20

One Play in Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to Pittsburgh Steelers Sums Up 2024 Season

Joe Burrow Playing For City And More as Playoff Hopes Fade: 'Still an Exciting Opportunity'

‘They Missed That One’ – Bengals Don’t Hold Tongues on Officiating Mistake in Key Spot

It Took 13 Weeks, But the Reality of Futility Has Finally Forced Its Way Into the Cincinnati Bengals Locker Room

Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Discuss 'Hard to Process' Season From Cincinnati

Geno Stone Discusses Responsibility on Defense After Bye Week

Cincinnati Bengals Should Claim Recently Released Tight End Greg Dulcich

'I'm Gonna Rock Out' - Bengals Rookie Cornerback Josh Newton Fired Up for Starting Opportunity

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase Throws Support Behind Struggling Kicker Evan McPherson

Zac Taylor Updates Orlando Brown Jr., Bengals Injuries Following Bye Week

-----

Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Gameday