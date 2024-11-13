NFL Insider Shares Insight on Tee Higgins' Future With Bengals as Potential Free Agency Looms
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has only appeared in five games this season due to hamstring and quad injuries, but don't expect that to impact his chances of getting paid this offseason.
Higgins has 29 catches for 341 yards and three touchdowns this year. He's set to become a free agent in March. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler thinks it's unlikely that he's back in Cincinnati in 2025.
"There's little to no chance Higgins is in Cincinnati beyond 2024," Fowler wrote. "People I've talked to feel pretty strongly about that, barring a major surprise. A second franchise tag would cost the Bengals around $26.2 million on a one-year rental. Higgins wanted out of Cincinnati last offseason, and the Bengals will likely allocate resources for a Ja'Marr Chase contract. Higgins will have a strong market because of the number of receiver-needy teams and Higgins' WR1 traits."
It's unclear if Higgins will suit up this week against the Chargers, but he still ranked No. 1 on ESPN's early look at the top free agents that could be available in March.
