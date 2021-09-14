Week 2 Waiver Wire: Here Are the Best Players to Add in Your Fantasy League

CINCINNATI — The fantasy football season is in full swing and even if you lost your opening matchup, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the future.

The waiver wire is full of different players that can help you get back on track. From running backs with huge upside to wide receivers that flashed their potential, here are the players you should consider adding this week.

Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco

Mitchell showed his potential on Sunday's against Detroit, finishing with 104 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries. Starter Raheem Mostert went down with a knee injury and is expected to miss significant time, which means Mitchell has instant RB2 status with upside in fantasy leagues. He's available in 90% of leagues and is worth claiming with the top priority.

JaMycal Hasty, RB, San Francisco

Someone other than Mitchell is going to get carries with Mostert out. Hasty is available in 99% of leagues and was active ahead of rookie Trey Sermon last week. He's worth adding, especially if you have Mostert and don't have a realistic chance of adding Mitchell.

Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis

Hines had six receptions for 48 yards and rushed nine times for 34 more yards in Sunday's loss to Seattle. The Colts gave him a three-year 18.6 million dollar extension prior to the game. Hines has plenty of flex potential with upside, especially in PPR leagues.

Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona

Kirk had five receptions for 70 yards and two touchdowns for the Cardinals on Sunday. If Kyler Murray continues to play like he did against the Titans, then it would be wise to scoop up Kirk now and get him on your team.

Mark Ingram, RB, Houston

Ingram was clearly the lead back for the Texans, finishing with 26 carries for 85 yards and one touchdown. He has limited upside, but if you need running back help, he may be worth adding, especially in a deeper league.

Tim Patrick, WR, Denver

Patrick had four receptions last week and could continue to get more work with Jerry Jeudy expected to miss up to six weeks with an ankle injury. K.J. Hamler is another Denver receiver worth adding with Jeudy out.

Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago

The Bears need a second threat in the passing game to step up and there's a chance Kmet fills that void. He had five receptions for 42 yards against the Rams. If you have an extra bench spot or need tight end help, try to add Kmet, who's available in 66% of leagues.

Jameis Winston, QB, New Orleans

Winston is the No. 3 ranked quarterback after Week 1. Only Murray and Patrick Mahomes scored more points. It's unrealistic to expect him to remain a top 5 option, but he's worth adding, especially if you're looking for a serviceable backup.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more with the season opener just a few days away!



You May Also Like:

Bengals Open as Underdogs Against Bears

Jessie Bates Plans to Play "Pissed Off" After Not Getting Contract Extension

Look: A Snap Count Breakdown from the Bengals' Win over the Vikings

Joe Burrow Sees Growth in the Bengals Following Win over Minnesota

Top Takeaways from the Bengals' 27-24 Opening Week Win

Winners and Losers from the Bengals' Win Over the Vikings

Three Down Look: Breakdown of the Bengals' Season Opening Win

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win, Evan McPherson Gets Game Ball

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Vikings 27-24 in Season Opener

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook