Bengals Facilitate Deal That Helps Hamilton County Buying Important Land Near Paycor Stadium
CINCINNATI — Hamilton County finalized a deal to buy land near Paycor Stadium in December according to a report from WCPO Channel 9.
The land has been a major discussion point between the Cincinnati Bengals and the county.
The county plans to destroy the concrete plant and add green space on the water near the stadium according to the report.
“Some green there, some trees, a bike lane going along the side of it. So, something that’s more aesthetically pleasing than a concrete facility,” Hamilton County Commission President Denise Driehaus told WCPO.
The Hilltop plant is expected to officially close by the end of this month.
The Bengals gave up $30 million in game day payments from the county to help facilitate the deal.
“So essentially the Bengals are paying for that property, and the county, the taxpayers, will own it,” Driehaus said. “It really created a win-win situation.”
It's a good sign to see the Bengals and the county working together. Especially after a report last week outlined a pretty contentious relationship with team ownership and county officials.
The Bengals' lease is up with the county in 2026. They have multiple two-year options in the agreement, but a long-term deal is something both sides have discussed.
Check out WCPO's entire report here.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office
Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale
Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos
In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak
'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins
Look: Cincinnati Bengals to Play Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday Night Football in Reguarl Season Finale for Both Teams
Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain
Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT
Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team
Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos
Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season
-----
Join the 52,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast