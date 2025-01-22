All Bengals

Bengals Facilitate Deal That Helps Hamilton County Buying Important Land Near Paycor Stadium

This seems important.

James Rapien

Apr 23, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A view of Paul Brown Stadium after the Cincinnati Bengals select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (not pictured) number one overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Apr 23, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A view of Paul Brown Stadium after the Cincinnati Bengals select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (not pictured) number one overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County finalized a deal to buy land near Paycor Stadium in December according to a report from WCPO Channel 9.

The land has been a major discussion point between the Cincinnati Bengals and the county.

The county plans to destroy the concrete plant and add green space on the water near the stadium according to the report.

“Some green there, some trees, a bike lane going along the side of it. So, something that’s more aesthetically pleasing than a concrete facility,” Hamilton County Commission President Denise Driehaus told WCPO.

The Hilltop plant is expected to officially close by the end of this month.

The Bengals gave up $30 million in game day payments from the county to help facilitate the deal.

“So essentially the Bengals are paying for that property, and the county, the taxpayers, will own it,” Driehaus said. “It really created a win-win situation.”

It's a good sign to see the Bengals and the county working together. Especially after a report last week outlined a pretty contentious relationship with team ownership and county officials.

The Bengals' lease is up with the county in 2026. They have multiple two-year options in the agreement, but a long-term deal is something both sides have discussed.

Check out WCPO's entire report here.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office

Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale

Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos

In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak

'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins

Look: Cincinnati Bengals to Play Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday Night Football in Reguarl Season Finale for Both Teams

Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain

Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT

Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team

Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos

Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season

-----

Join the 52,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News