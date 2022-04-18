Bengals to Host Local Players at Annual Pre-Draft Workout

Cincinnati will get an up close and personal look at some of the top players from the area.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals will host local players for their annual pre-draft workout on Tuesday at Paul Brown Stadium.

Stars like Bearcats wide receiver Alec Pierce and linebacker Darrian Beavers will showcase their skills for Zac Taylor and the rest of the coaching staff.

Seven members from the University of Cincinnati are expected to attend, along with numerous other stars, including Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert.

Check out the full list of players below.

University of Cincinnati:

LB Darrian Beavers

DT Curtis Brooks

DT Marcus Brown

LB Joel Dublanko

C Vincent McConnell

WR Alec Pierce

WR Michael Young

Miami (Ohio) University:

CB Cedric Boswell

S Mike Brown

DE Ben Kimpler

DE Dom Robinson

DE Jack Sorenson

LB Sterling Weatherford

Ohio State University:

DT Haskell Garrett

DT Antwuan Jackson

CB Demario McCall

TE Jeremy Ruckert

HB Master Teague

Local high schools (college; high school):

K Matt Coghlin (Michigan State; Moeller)

TE Zach Larkin (Indiana State; Badin)

S Sean Mahone (West Virginia; Lakota West)

DT Jeremy Meiser (Northwestern; Moeller)

G Desmond Noel (Florida Atlantic; Colerain)

QB Drew Plitt (Ball State; Loveland)

TE Justin Rigg (Kentucky; Springboro)

QB Nick Watson (Tiffin; LaSalle)

DS Andrew Whitaker (Washington-St. Louis; Lakota West)

