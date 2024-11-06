All Bengals

Bengals Release Game Statuses For Thursday Night Football Matchup Against Ravens

Cincinnati is short a couple stars again this week.

Russ Heltman

Oct 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals dropped game statuses for tomorrow's road action against Baltimore.

It does not look like Tee Higgins (quad) is going to play on the short week with doubtful status, but Orlando Brown Jr. could suit up and roll out against the division rival as a questionable player, same with defensive tackle B.J. Hill (ribs).

New running back Khalil Herbert also may play after getting to town in time for Tuesday's practice.

Check out the entire status report:

DOUBTFUL: Charlie Jones (groin), Higgins

QUESTIONABLE: Brown, Hill

Russ Heltman
