Bengals Release Punter Drue Chrisman, Sign Quarterback to Practice Squad
CINCINNATI — The Bengals released rookie punter Drue Chrisman from the practice squad on Tuesday and signed quarterback Jake Browning.
Browning has spent the past two seasons on the Vikings' practice squad. Minnesota waived him on Sept. 1.
Browning hasn't appeared in a regular season NFL game, but gives the Bengals a third quarterback with Joe Burrow and Brandon Allen on the active roster.
Chrisman signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in May. The Cincinnati native didn't appear in a preseason game.
The Bengals host the Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.
