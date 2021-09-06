Joe Burrow Among Favorites to Win NFL Comeback Player of the Year

CINCINNATI — When Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a torn left ACL and MCL last November, there were plenty of questions about his future.

Would he overcome the devastating knee injury and reach his full potential? Will he be as mobile as he was before the injury? Would he be ready for the start of the 2021 season?

While we can't answer all of those questions [yet], we do know that Burrow will be on the field for Sunday's season opener against the Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium.

The 24-year-old was fully cleared before training camp started in late July and he's hoping to get the Bengals to the playoffs this season for the first time since 2015. If he does that, then he'll certainly be in the mix to win the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year Award.

Related: Joe Burrow Projected to Have Record Breaking Season

Burrow has the third greatest odds of winning the award according to BetOnline.ag. Dak Prescott is the favorite at +175. Jameis Winston (+250) isn't far behind. Burrow is third at +800. He isn't the only Bengals player on the list. Running back Joe Mixon is tied for the 10th-best odds at +3300.

Dak Prescott +175

Jameis Winston +250

Joe Burrow +800

Christian McCaffrey +1000

Saquon Barkley +1200

Odell Beckham Jr. +1600

Nick Bosa +1800

Derwin James +2500

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif +2500

Sam Darnold +3300

Von Miller +3300

Joe Mixon +3300

Tyrod Taylor +3300

Danielle Hunter +3300

Devin Bush +3300

Jimmy Garoppolo +4000

Dont'a Hightower +5000

Kyle Long +5000

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest news, including exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Remade Bengals Defense Looking to Show Improvement Against Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals Home Underdogs Against Minnesota Vikings

Joe Burrow Projected to Have Record Breaking Season

Ja'Marr Chase Projected to Post Monster Numbers This Season

Practice Notes: Ja'Marr Chase Continues to Drop, Plus the Latest Injury News

NFL Executives Rank the Bengals Near the Bottom of the AFC

Bengals Place Khalid Kareem on Injured Reserve, Re-Sign Mike Thomas

Four Thoughts on the Bengals' Initial Practice Squad

Bengals Claim Two Players on Waivers

Ten Thoughts About the Bengals' Initial 53-man Roster

Grading the Trade: Bengals Sent Billy Price to Giants, Add B.J. Hill to DL Room

Joe Burrow Not Concerned About Ja'Marr Chase's Drop Issues

Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Dolphins 29-26

Watch: Joe Burrow Gets Standing Ovation in Return to Paul Brown Stadium

Ja'Marr Chase Could End Up Being a Fantasy Steal

Film Room: DJ Reader Shines Against Washington

Fantasy Focus—Bengals Expected to Have to Breakout Players This Season

Film Room: How Taylor & Pollack Can Use Wide Zone to Beat Modern Defenses

A look at Frank Pollack's Wide Zone Scheme and How it Will Impact Joe Mixon

Film Breakdown: Why Ja'Marr Chase Has a Chance to be Special

Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"

Three Down Look: Bengals Defense Under Pressure to Create Pressure

Film Breakdown: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly for Left Tackle Jonah Williams

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Vonn Bell's First Season in Stripes

Film Breakdown: DJ Reader Should Be an Impact Player for the Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook