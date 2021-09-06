Joe Burrow Among Favorites to Win NFL Comeback Player of the Year
CINCINNATI — When Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a torn left ACL and MCL last November, there were plenty of questions about his future.
Would he overcome the devastating knee injury and reach his full potential? Will he be as mobile as he was before the injury? Would he be ready for the start of the 2021 season?
While we can't answer all of those questions [yet], we do know that Burrow will be on the field for Sunday's season opener against the Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium.
The 24-year-old was fully cleared before training camp started in late July and he's hoping to get the Bengals to the playoffs this season for the first time since 2015. If he does that, then he'll certainly be in the mix to win the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year Award.
Burrow has the third greatest odds of winning the award according to BetOnline.ag. Dak Prescott is the favorite at +175. Jameis Winston (+250) isn't far behind. Burrow is third at +800. He isn't the only Bengals player on the list. Running back Joe Mixon is tied for the 10th-best odds at +3300.
Dak Prescott +175
Jameis Winston +250
Joe Burrow +800
Christian McCaffrey +1000
Saquon Barkley +1200
Odell Beckham Jr. +1600
Nick Bosa +1800
Derwin James +2500
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif +2500
Sam Darnold +3300
Von Miller +3300
Joe Mixon +3300
Tyrod Taylor +3300
Danielle Hunter +3300
Devin Bush +3300
Jimmy Garoppolo +4000
Dont'a Hightower +5000
Kyle Long +5000
