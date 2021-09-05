Cincinnati Bengals Home Underdogs in Season Opener Against Minnesota

The Bengals are hoping to win their season opener for the first time since 2018

CINCINNATI — The Bengals host the Vikings in their 2021 season opener one week from today at Paul Brown Stadium.

Joe Burrow is back and Cincinnati has high expectations for their hometown team.

Oddsmakers have a different view.

The Bengals are 3.5-point home underdogs against the Vikings according to the latest odds from BetOnline.ag.

Both teams are coming off of disappointing seasons in 2020. The Bengals finished 4-11-1 and the Vikings posted a 7-9 record.

Minnesota's defense hopes to be much improved after struggling for most of last season. They gave their secondary a boost when they added former All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson.

Related: Joe Burrow Projected to Have Record Breaking Season

The Bengals also have plenty of new faces on defense. They're going to have their hands full the Vikings' trio of star skill players. Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen are going to be tough to stop.

The Bengals have lost their past two season opening games by one possession. That could be an indicator that Sunday's matchup could go down to the wire.

