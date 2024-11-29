All Bengals

Bengals Sign Offensive Tackle Devin Cochran to Active Roster Ahead of Matchup With Steelers

The Bengals play the Steelers on Sunday.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Devin Cochran (76) and Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) perform a offensive line drill at Cincinnati Bengals training camp on the Kettering Health Practice Fields in Cincinnati on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Devin Cochran (76) and Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) perform a offensive line drill at Cincinnati Bengals training camp on the Kettering Health Practice Fields in Cincinnati on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed offensive tackle Devin Cochran from the practice squad to the active roster.

Look for Cochran to serve as a backup tackle on Sunday against the Steelers. The Bengals waived Andrew Stueber on Thursday.

Orlando Brown Jr. is trending in the right direction, but Cochran gives them some extra depth for Sunday.

James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

