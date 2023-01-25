Bills GM Brandon Beane: 'I Don’t Want To Suck Bad Enough To Have To Get Ja’Marr Chase

The general manager discussed Buffalo's next steps after Cincinnati bounced them from the playoffs.

CINCINNATI — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane wrapped up the 2022-23 season with the media on Tuesday.

He had an interesting excuse for why the Bengals are further ahead than the Bills.

“They right now are on the advantage of a rookie quarterback contract,” Beane said. “They had some lean years, and without getting too much into their build, I don’t want to suck bad enough to have to get Ja’Marr Chase. He’s a heck of a talent, I’d love to have him, but you got to go through some lean years to do that. They were able to get (Joe) Burrow No. 1 and Chase (No. 5) and those guys are on their rookie deals.

"We’re paying Stefon Diggs a pretty hefty number. We’re paying Josh Allen a pretty hefty number. So there is the constraints of the cap. They have a really good team and they’ve got some good young players. We’re gonna try to get as many players as we can through the draft and free agency, but again, our cap situation is a little different.”

He may have wanted to save that excuse for next season when Josh Allen's major extension really starts to kick in.

Allen had the 13th-highest cap hit of any quarterback in the NFL this past season. That jumps to fourth in 2023, While Diggs' 2023 hit is 12th among wide receivers.

Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

