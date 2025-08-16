Cincinnati Bengals' O-Line Under Microscope After Latest Injury News
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are still searching for answers for one of their biggest question marks ahead of Monday night's preseason game against the Commanders.
Who will start at right guard?
Lucas Patrick is the clear favorite, taking first-team reps at the spot over the past few weeks. He had a chance to lock up the starting job, but his inconsistent play has left the door open to other outcomes.
Patrick gave up multiple sacks in practice this week, including a play where rookie Shemar Stewart actually knocked Joe Burrow to the ground.
"Got to protect Nine. It has to start with me up front," Patrick said earlier this week. "I have to play better. Protect better. But I can't let Nine get hit. We have to protect our quarterback. Got to have his back no matter what."
The Bengals could commit to Patrick being the starter. It would make sense. Cody Ford was on the rehab field Saturday, but they moved him to offensive tackle after the first preseason game.
Cordell Volson was hovering around and has gotten second-team reps at both guard spots, but he suffered a shoulder injury in Friday's practice and won't play against the Commanders.
"I think that’s still a work in progress, to see how it all shakes out, who ends up where," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Saturday. "A lot of guys have battled through injuries, so you’re missing guys for a couple of days. You’re missing a guy for a game. So I think we have to continue to work through that and see how it shakes out."
Patrick is experienced and versatile. He can play both guard spots and was the second-team center early-on in camp with Matt Lee dealing with a lingering injury.
Given the circumstances, Patrick should've secured the starting job. Instead, the Bengals have at least left the door cracked for someone else.
That could've been Volson. Maybe it's rookie Jalen Rivers. Maybe it's a veteran free agent or a possible trade target ahead of cutdown day later this month.
The Bengals need to be better at guard this season. They need to protect Joe Burrow and give him the support that any quarterback needs to succeed.
Will they sign a proven vet like Shaq Mason? Dalton Risner?
That doesn't sound like the plan, even with Volson's injury.
If they aren't going to add to the roster, then the solution is simple: Patrick must play better and their young guys (Rivers, Lee) need to take a big step forward.
For more thoughts on the Bengals' offensive line situation watch the video below and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.