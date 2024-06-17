Cincinnati Bengals to be Featured On HBO's In Season Hard Knocks for First Time Ever
CINCINNATI — Hard Knocks is returning to Cincinnati.
The Bengals will be featured on "Hard Knocks: In Season With the Cincinnati Bengals" for the 2024 campaign, the team announced on Monday.
The Bengals have appeared on Hard Knocks twice (2009, 2013), but they've never been featured on the "in season" edition, which was created in 2021. The Colts, Cardinals and Dolphins were featured on the three previous seasons.
This year's version will have a new twist: It's going to feature an entire division. That means the reality show will focus on the entire AFC North. It makes sense considering it was the best division in the NFL last season. All four teams finished with a winning record.
The show will make its debut on Dec. 3 and air on Tuesday nights throughout the NFL playoffs. It will cover all four teams from training camp through the 2024 season.
From Joe Burrow's recovery from wrist surgery to Ja'Marr Chase's historic pace and what could very well be Tee Higgins' last ride in Cincinnati—there are plenty of intriguing storylines surrounding the Bengals. We'll get a closer look at all of them this season on HBO's Hard Knocks.
