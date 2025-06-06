Ranking Each NFL Team’s Top Defensive Triplets for 2025
Sustaining a strong trio spanning every level of the defense evidently isn’t easy in the NFL.
There was plenty of turnover from last year’s list of defensive triplets, with only seven trios staying intact for this year’s rankings. Obviously, this is all subjective, but many defenders changed teams and a few breakout players emerged in 2024.
Last year, I listed Devin White, not Zack Baun, as the Eagles’ best inside linebacker, but in my defense, no one saw Baun turning into a first-team All-Pro last season. So with that in mind, I listed a few surprises for this year’s rankings with the hope of some of them becoming the latest breakout players in the NFL.
For clarification, we listed one pass rusher, inside linebacker and defensive back to form each team’s defensive trio. All right, let’s get to the list.
32. Miami Dolphins
Triplets: Chop Robinson, Jordyn Brooks, Ifeatu Melifonwu
The Dolphins get the last spot because of the high chance Jalen Ramsey will be traded before training camp. If Ramsey does end up being moved, it’s not a stretch to say this could be the worst secondary in the league. Robinson had a strong rookie season and is healthy, unlike Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips.
31. Cincinnati Bengals
Triplets: Trey Hendrickson, Logan Wilson, Dax Hill
The Bengals should get a little more respect because of Hendrickson generated a whopping 35 combined sacks in the past two seasons. However, the team might be foolish enough not to pay him what he’s worth and trade him before the season. Somehow, this defense could be worse in 2025.
30. Las Vegas Raiders
Triplets: Maxx Crosby, Elandon Roberts, Jakorian Bennett
Crosby and the rest of the Raiders’ defensive line will need to create havoc at the line of scrimmage to help the back end of this defense. Bennett did show plenty of promise before a shoulder injury limited him to 10 games last season.
29. Atlanta Falcons
Triplets: James Pearce Jr., Kaden Elliss, Jessie Bates III
The Falcons lack star defensive players, but Ellis and Bates have been consistent playmakers the past few seasons, but there’s a possibility that Pearce will develop into a star edge rusher. It says plenty about Pearce’s upside that the team decided to cough up a 2026 first-round pick to move back into the first round to select him.
28. Jacksonville Jaguars
Triplets: Josh Hines-Allen, Foyesade Oluokun, Tyson Campbell
There was some consideration here for two-way standout Travis Hunter, especially after his impressive practice highlights as a defensive back. But let’s not get carried away. It’s only OTAs. Campbell was handed a four-year, $76 million contract last summer as one of the better corners in the league.
27. Washington Commanders
Triplets: Daron Payne, Bobby Wagner, Marshon Lattimore
It was tough to select a defensive lineman for the Commanders. Payne has struggled since his breakout 2022 season, but he still might be the team’s best pass rusher. Wagner hasn’t shown any signs of slowing after being named a second-team All-Pro in his 13th season. Lattimore could have a better season with a full offseason in Washington.
26. Indianapolis Colts
Triplets: DeForest Buckner, Zaire Franklin, Kenny Moore II
Buckner remains one of the best at pushing the pocket, but the Colts probably would have liked Laiatu Latu to be recognized as a budding star after using a first-round pick on him last year. Latu had somewhat of a quiet rookie year with four sacks. The Indianapolis defenders might fare better with new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who had many productive seasons in Cincinnati.
25. Tennessee Titans
Triplets: Jeffery Simmons, Cody Barton, L’Jarius Sneed
Sneed had a disappointing first season in Tennessee largely because of a quad injury limiting him to five games. Simmons had another dominant season, recording five sacks and making the Pro Bowl for the third time in his career.
24. New Orleans Saints
Triplets: Carl Granderson, Demario Davis, Justin Reid
It’s time Granderson gets more recognition for being a consistent playmaker despite playing for a defensive front that has struggled as a collective unit. Granderson has also started in every Saints game the past two seasons. Davis continues to play at a high level heading into his age-36 season. Reid, the former Chiefs standout, should improve New Orleans’s secondary.
23. Los Angeles Rams
Triplets: Jared Verse, Omar Speights, Kamren Kinchens
Verse established himself as one of the top edge rushers in the NFL after running away with the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. The Rams are loaded with pass rushers, but they have a thin group at inside linebacker and cornerback. Perhaps the team’s solid safety rotation can pick up the slack in the back end.
22. Seattle Seahawks
Triplets: Leonard Williams, Ernest Jones IV, Devon Witherspoon
Williams had one of his best seasons in Year 10, playing under the guidance of coach Mike Macdonald. Jones found a home in Seattle after being traded twice last season, going from the Rams to the Titans before landing in Seattle. Witherspoon, the versatile cornerback, continues to prove the team right for taking him fifth in the 2023 draft.
21. Dallas Cowboys
Triplets: Micah Parsons, DeMarvion Overshown, DaRon Bland
It’s strange ranking a team with Parsons this low. But there’s a possibility that Overshown will miss the entire 2025 season after his breakout year ended with a significant knee injury and Bland struggled to return to top form due to a foot injury sustained in training camp last summer.
20. Carolina Panthers
Triplets: Derrick Brown, Josey Jewell, Jaycee Horn
The Panthers are coming off a dreadful defensive season, but they’ll see the return of Brown, who sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 1. After overcoming injuries early in his career, Horn delivered a dominant 2024 season and was rewarded with a four-year, $100 million contract extension this offseason.
19. Arizona Cardinals
Triplets: Josh Sweat, Mack Wilson Sr., Budda Baker
The Cardinals were ranked last on this list a year ago because they lacked playmakers at edge rusher and linebacker. However, Baker finally gained plenty of help this offseason, including the splash signing of Sweat. With all of Arizona's notable moves this offseason, this could be a top-12 unit.
18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Triplets: Vita Vea, Lavonte David, Antoine Winfield Jr.
Vea remains one of the most underrated players in the league. He’s coming off one of his better seasons, recording a career-high seven sacks and was named to the Pro Bowl for the second time. David notched another 100-plus tackles for the 11th time in his 14-year career.
17. Chicago Bears
Triplets: Montez Sweat, T.J. Edwards, Jaylon Johnson
This trio dropped from No. 7 last year because of a disastrous season in Chicago. Initially, the offense was to blame, but even the talented defense struggled amid all the chaotic losses. It’s on new coach Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to get this unit back on track this season.
16. New England Patriots
Triplets: Milton Williams, Robert Spillane, Christian Gonzalez
Williams received a massive four-year, $104 million contract after a dominant postseason helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl. Now, Williams and the many veteran newcomers are tasked with getting the Patriots on the right path after a few dark years in New England. Gonzalez has made many teams regret letting him fall to the 17th pick in the 2023 draft.
15. New York Giants
Triplets: Dexter Lawrence II, Bobby Okereke, Jevon Holland
Lawrence continues to deliver elite seasons, giving him the edge over Brian Burns for the top defensive lineman on the team. The Giants offer more than a stacked defensive front, which also will feature first-round pick Abdul Carter. The versatile Holland should boost the secondary, which gained cornerback Paulson Adebo.
14. Buffalo Bills
Triplets: Greg Rousseau, Terrel Bernard, Christian Benford
This trio might get overlooked when it comes to accolades, but the Bills know what they have. All three earned contract extensions this offseason for their stellar play, helping Buffalo win five consecutive AFC East titles.
13. Detroit Lions
Triplets: Aidan Hutchinson, Jack Campbell, Brian Branch
Hutchinson was in the midst of a career year before sustaining a season-ending leg injury five games into the season. Campbell found his footing after a rocky rookie season, recording 131 total tackles in 2024. Branch emerged in his second season as an elite do-it-all defensive back.
12. Los Angeles Chargers
Triplets: Khalil Mack, Daiyan Henley, Derwin James Jr.
The Chargers went from one of the worst defenses in the NFL in 2023 to the league leader in scoring defense, allowing only an average of 17.7 points last season. Mack showed last season he still has plenty to offer as he heads into his age-34 season. Henley made a name for himself with a productive second season, including 147 total tackles. James remains an elite safety in his eighth season.
11. Minnesota Vikings
Triplets: Jonathan Greenard, Blake Cashman, Byron Murphy Jr.
Greenard nearly matched his breakout 2023 season (12.5 sacks) in Houston with 12 more sacks during his first year in Minnesota. Cashman (112 total tackles, 4.5 sacks) also had plenty of success, going from the Texans to the Vikings last year. Murphy, who re-signed with a three-year, $66 million contract, found his role as the Vikings’ nickel cornerback.
10. Denver Broncos
Triplets: Nik Bonitto, Alex Singleton, Patrick Surtain II
Bonitto could soon get paid in Denver after his breakout 2024 campaign featuring 13.5 sacks. Surtain’s dominance didn’t drop off after signing a four-year, $96 million contract extension, winning Defensive Player of the Year and earning his second first-team All-Pro selection.
9. Green Bay Packers
Triplets: Rashan Gary, Edgerrin Cooper, Xavier McKinney
Cooper emerged as one of the biggest steals of the 2024 draft after the second-round pick racked up 87 combined tackles and 3.5 sacks. McKinney made the Giants regret not re-signing him, recording eight interceptions during his first season in Green Bay.
8. New York Jets
Triplets: Quinnen Williams, Jamien Sherwood, Sauce Gardner
Williams and Gardner are coming off down seasons, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see both return to elite play in 2025. Sherwood earned a three-year, $45 million contract extension on the heels of a breakout season.
7. Cleveland Browns
Triplets: Myles Garrett, Carson Schwesinger, Denzel Ward
Cleveland took a devastating hit recently when it was announced linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah wouldn’t be available this season due to a neck injury. But the Browns wisely drafted Schwesinger in the second round to help make up for the loss. Garrett, who has at least 12 sacks in five consecutive seasons, cashed in this offseason with a four-year, $160 million extension.
6. Kansas City Chiefs
Triplets: Chris Jones, Nick Bolton, Trent McDuffie
Jones again played like the best defensive tackle in the NFL. His elite performances helped the Chiefs make the Super Bowl for the third consecutive season. McDuffie had no trouble playing on the outside full-time, and Bolton’s consistency was rewarded with a three-year, $45 million extension.
5. Pittsburgh Steelers
Triplets: T.J Watt, Patrick Queen, Minkah Fitzpatrick
Like last year, the Steelers are ranked fifth with this same trio. Queen quickly found his footing in Pittsburgh, recording 129 total tackles. Watt had another dominant season with 11.5 sacks, and Fitzpatrick made the Pro Bowl for the fifth time.
4. San Francisco 49ers
Triplets: Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, Deommodore Lenoir
The 49ers lost plenty of defensive talent, but the production shouldn’t drastically fall off with Bosa and Warner still on the roster. Lenoir isn’t a household name like his two star teammates, but the 49ers think highly of him after letting many starters go and opting to keep him with a five-year, $92 million contract extension.
3. Houston Texans
Triplets: Will Anderson Jr., Christian Harris, Derek Stingley Jr.
Anderson continues to prove the Texans right for trading back into the first round in 2023 to take him one spot after the team selected C.J. Stroud at No. 2. Stingley had a slow start to his career after being the No. 3 pick in ’22. Still, he’s now one of the best at his position, evident by the three-year, $90 million contract extension he received this offseason.
2. Baltimore Ravens
Triplets: Nnamdi Madubuike, Roquan Smith, Kyle Hamilton
Smith and Hamilton remain two of the best at their respective positions. Madubuike dropped off a bit from his breakout 2023 season, but his presence in the middle of the defensive line provided favorable matchups for his teammates. All three were named to the Pro Bowl last year, with Smith and Hamilton making All-Pro teams.
1. Philadelphia Eagles
Triplets: Jalen Carter, Zack Baun, Quinyon Mitchell
The Eagles made the biggest leap, going from 28th to the top spot this year. Not many expected Baun to become a first-team All-Pro, probably not even GM Howie Roseman, who rewarded the linebacker with a three-year, $51 million extension this season.
In a year or two, Roseman will probably need to give Carter an even bigger deal based on what he showed during a dominant Year 2. Mitchell gets the edge over Cooper DeJean because he excelled as a rookie shadowing No. 1 wideouts.