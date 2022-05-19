Analytics Expert Expects Bengals to be One of NFL's Top Offenses in 2022

CINCINNATI — The Bengals made it all the way to Super Bowl LVI last season. If they're going to make another postseason run, then their offense is going to have to take a step forward.

The Bengals struggled on offense for most of the postseason. They struggled to protect Joe Burrow and it ultimately cost them a World Championship.

Cincinnati is hoping to much improved on offense this season and analytics expert Cynthia Freeland is buying the hype. She believes the Bengals have the third best offense in the league, behind the Bills and Chargers.

"In this file one year ago, the Bengals just missed the cut, as my No. 11 offense with top-seven upside. My models were quite bearish on their O-line, especially with Joe Burrow coming off the kind of major knee surgery that typically causes quarterbacks to play more conservatively, at least in the early goings," Frelund wrote on NFL.com. "Well, Burrow crushed my model last season, and the Bengals addressed the O-line this offseason. In 2021, Burrow's completion percentage over expected was +6.0—the highest in the NFL, per NGS. He also led the league in completion percentage (64.3) and yards per attempt (9.7) when under pressure.

"Clearly, he wasn't playing skittish. When he had a time to throw of 2.5-plus seconds, Burrow posted an NFL-best 111.6 passer rating. Computer Vision shows Burrow was the most efficient on off-platform throws (when his legs weren't set before releasing the ball) with a 100.1 passer rating. Meanwhile, Joe Mixon piled up the second-most yards after contact (1,054, per NGS). Offensive Rookie of the Year Ja'Marr Chase led the league in deep touchdown receptions (seven of 20-plus air yards), and second-year stud Tee Higgins boasted an NFL-best +9.8 catch rate over expected. While losing tight end C.J. Uzomah in free agency hurts, the increased O-line potential will create more opportunities for Mixon to reach full speed before being contacted and should allow the deep passing game to be even more potent in 2022."

Adding La'el Collins, Alex Cappa and Ted Karras to the offensive line room should make life easier on both Joe's—Burrow and Mixon.

As good as the offense looked at times last season, they were inconsistent and Burrow took way too many hits. If that changes, then the Bengals should have one of the NFL's best offenses.

