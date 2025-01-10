Daijahn Anthony Says Bengals Have Made Decision at Defensive Coordinator, Hire Will 'Shock A Lot of Y'all'
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' search for a new defensive coordinator continues after they made the decision to fire Lou Anarumo on Monday.
Safety Daijahn Anthony made it sound like the Bengals have already made a decision on Anarumo's replacement.
"Yes bro, it's gonna shock a lot of y'all," Anthony said on TikTok live on Thursday night. "I'm excited man, new journey."
When did they make the hire?
"I think today. Earlier today [Thursday]," Anthony said.
Anthony had three tackles in 13 games as a rookie. The Bengals haven't announced anything, but they did interview multiple candidates earlier this week.
Shout out to Braden Staten for sharing the video.
