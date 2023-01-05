Damar Hamlin To Doctors Upon Waking Up: 'Did We Win?'

Hamlin is awake and communicating at UC Medical Center.

CINCINNATI — Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center updated the media on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's condition on Thursday.

They said Hamlin is improving more and more every day, here is a rundown of the notable things from the press conference.

Hamlin is responsive physically and neurologically: Hamlin asked doctors, “Did we win?” They told him, “Yes, you won the game of life.”

He still has the breathing tube in place so he cannot talk but is writing his thoughts in a clipboard sheet of paper and holding a lot of people's hands.

Dr. Timothy Pritts says Hamlin asking about the game is a fantastic sign: “It’s not only that the lights are on," Pritts said. "We know he’s home.”

There is no timetable for a return to football, but they are hoping to get the breathing tube out soon and send him further down “the road to recovery.”

Commotio Cordis is a candidate for what caused Hamlin's cardiac arrest, but they have not figured out the true root cause just yet.

The Bills' safety tackled Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night's game, and then Hamlin immediately collapsed after getting up from the play.

Paramedics administered CPR and an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) on the field for nearly 10 minutes before transporting him to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Fans immediately found a GoFundMe toy drive fundraiser that Hamlin started in 2020. The original goal was $2,500—as of this writing—the total had surpassed $7.1 million in donations. Click here to support.

The Bengals and Ravens clash at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday on CBS. Watch via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Tyler Boyd Calls Out Bart Scott, Hamlin Family Wants Tee Higgins Criticism To Stop

Former Bengals Quarterback Andy Dalton, NFL Stars Donate To Damar Hamlin's Charity

Aaron Rodgers: 'Zac Taylor Deserves A Lot Of Credit' In Damar Hamlin Situation

Tee Higgins Tweets Support For Damar Hamlin; ESPN's Bart Scott Criticizes Higgins For Hit On Safety

Look: All 32 NFL Teams Change Social Media Profile Pictures In Support of Damar Hamlin

NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Shows Support For Damar Hamlin After Breaking Cavaliers' Franchise Points Record

Look: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati Skyline Lit Up Blue In Support of Damar Hamlin

Bengals' Owner Mike Brown Releases Statement In Support Of Damar Hamlin

Sam Hubbard Practices For Second-Straight Day Ahead of Bengals' Matchup With Bills

Bengals Announce SWAT Team Secondary As Monday Night Football Rulers Of The Jungle

Joe Burrow: 'Rather Have' Super Bowl Ceremony Than MVP Ceremony

Ja'Marr Chase Reveals Christmas Gift For Joe Burrow

Report: Bengals-Bills Most Expensive Cincinnati Home Ticket Since 2012

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Praises Bengals Wide Receivers: 'Tee Higgins Is Like That'

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok