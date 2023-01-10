Deion Sanders Wanted To Play For Bengals: 'They Never Called Back'

CINCINNATI — NFL legend and current Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders revealed on The Pat McAfee Show that he wanted to play for the Bengals.

Sanders discussed how he loved living in Cincinnati during his time playing with the Reds at different points in the 1990s and again in 2001.

"I loved Cincinnati," Sanders said. "I wanted to just build a home there and live there forever. We even asked the darn Bengals at the time, which were horrible. Like okay, let me just bring it here. Let me do the two-sport thing here because I don't want to leave, I love it. They didn't even call us back. I'm like, 'I want to play for you. I love baseball here. I would love to play football here so I can stay here all year round. I found a property to go to the lake and I want to do fishing and I love it here.' And they never called back."

Sanders was a man of the people when he played outfield for the Reds.

"I used to leave random people like 50 to 100 tickets a game because these little kids, they were just my guys," Sanders said. "So I'm like, 'give me your number. I'm gonna leave you tickets. You got season tickets to every single game. Every game there's gonna be tickets at the gate in your name.' That's how much love I had for the Reds and Cincinnati."

Oh, what could've been had the Bengals been as interested in Sanders as he was in the Queen City.

Cincinnati and Baltimore run it back in the Wild Card round on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

