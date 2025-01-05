All Bengals

Former Bengals OC Brian Callahan Gets a Break, Titans Secure No. 1 Overall Pick in 2025 NFL Draft

James Rapien

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan walks off the field after the game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan walks off the field after the game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.

CINCINNATI — Sunday was a good day for former Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. The first-year Titans head coach went through his fair share of struggles, but it might be worth it this offseason.

The Titans lost to the Texans 23-14 to fall to 3-14 on the season. The Patriots beat the Bills, despite New England resting rookie quarterback Drake Maye for most of the game.

That means the Titans have the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Browns will have the No. 2 overall pick. The Giants have the third pick.

The Patriots, who could've secured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with a loss, will pick fourth.

This might be the break that Callahan needs to rejunate a bad Titans team.

