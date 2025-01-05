Former Bengals OC Brian Callahan Gets a Break, Titans Secure No. 1 Overall Pick in 2025 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — Sunday was a good day for former Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. The first-year Titans head coach went through his fair share of struggles, but it might be worth it this offseason.
The Titans lost to the Texans 23-14 to fall to 3-14 on the season. The Patriots beat the Bills, despite New England resting rookie quarterback Drake Maye for most of the game.
That means the Titans have the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Browns will have the No. 2 overall pick. The Giants have the third pick.
The Patriots, who could've secured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with a loss, will pick fourth.
This might be the break that Callahan needs to rejunate a bad Titans team.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office
Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale
Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos
In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak
'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins
Look: Cincinnati Bengals to Play Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday Night Football in Reguarl Season Finale for Both Teams
Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain
Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT
Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team
Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos
Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season
-----
Join the 51,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast