Former Bengals Star Adam 'Pacman' Jones Arrested on Multiple Charges, Including Assault
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals player Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested in Northern Kentucky on multiple charges, including assaulting an officer, and placed into custody on Saturday morning.
He was charged with second degree disorderly conduct, third degree assault on a police officer and alcohol intoxication in a public place according to Kenton County Jail Records.
Jones is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, June 9 at 8:30 a.m.
Jones played in the NFL for 12 seasons, including eight with the Bengals. He also played for the Titans, Cowboys and Broncos.
