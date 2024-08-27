Former Bengals Tight End Irv Smith Jr. Released by Chiefs
CINCINNATI — The Chiefs are releasing tight end Irv Smith Jr. according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The veteran played for the Bengals last season, hauling in 18 receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown after signing a one-year deal with Cincinnati in free agency. He was signed to start, but Tanner Hudson moved ahead of him on the depth chart midway through the season.
Smith signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs in March.
